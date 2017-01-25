Widening project in Hanover County a concern for school officials, parents

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some parents in Hanover County are concerned that widening a local road will jeopardize the safety of their children.

Plans are underway to make room for more traffic near Sliding Hill Road at Atlee Commerce Boulevard, which means will be that cars will be that much closer to what’s on the other side of a fence at the intersection: A school with children.

“Right where you and I are standing will be a turning lane,” Dave Hajek, owner of the Goddard School told 8News Wednesday afternoon.

Hajek is concerned for the safety of the children who attend his school as plans are moving forward to add two more turning lanes to the intersection.

“The green space we have between the road and our fence where our playground is is about 50 feet,” he explained. “Now that will be about 25 (feet) as the road is envisioned.”

Hanover Public Works Director Michael Flagg, however, maintains that the county is taking the necessary steps to make sure the children remain safe.

“We have moved the original design, one lane width, away from the Goddard School, we’ve proposed a guard rail in that location to address some of those safety concerns,” Flagg said.

But Hajek isn’t convinced that will ease the piece of mind of both he and the parents of students who attend his school.

“That addresses one concern,” Hajek said. “Obviously we would feel better if the road was still further away. The closer it gets the more nervous we are; the more nervous our parents are.”

Ideally, Hajek said he and other parents would like to see a traffic light here at the intersection to slow traffic down.

That option is being considered, but …

“It has to meet very specific criteria for a traffic light, because traffic lights can do as much harm as good in some instances when the bog the main traffic flow down,” Flagg said.

The project won’t get underway for at least two years, and the county has held meetings for public input.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.