Volunteers hand out hundreds of coats to Petersburg students

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — It may feel like spring outside — at least today — but those cold temperatures will return soon. Thanks to two women and their online fundraising effort, kids in Petersburg will be ready.

Nearly 300 new coats were delivered to five differently elementary schools in the city. They were all delivered by graduates of Petersburg Public Schools, city leaders and other residents looking to lend a helping hand.

Melinda Urquhart, principal at J.E.B. Stuart Elementary, says kids often come to school without a coat.

“It shows our community, it shows our children that they are going out and they care about our students of today because they want to work together to uplift out children,” Urquhart told 8News.

The project called ‘Keep Petersburg Warm’ was organized by two women who were born and raised in Petersburg and were looking for a way to give back.

“Petersburg raised me and to try to give every child in need a coat, it will make the parents day and it will make the children’s day,” organizer Tameka Blount-Brown told 8News.

Fellow organizer Sherika Robinson added, “There are a lot of people who need stuff and are not able to actually afford it, so we are trying to help people that need.”

Everyone involved — including Petersburg’s mayor — they want to make sure there is good happening in their city.

“It takes a village, and its going to take the whole community to get involved and get the communtiy back to the city it’s supposed to be,” Petersburg Mayor Samuel Parham said.

Organizers said this is the first of many projects they are planning for Petersburg.

