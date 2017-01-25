VIDEO: Suspect sought in Chippenham Hospital robbery

WRIC app users click here.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in a robbery that occurred on early this week at Chippenham Hospital.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, police were called to Chippenham Hospital for a report of a robbery. The victim stated as she was walking to her vehicle inside of the hospital parking garage near the emergency room, she was approached from behind by an unknown male.

As the victim attempted to enter her vehicle, the suspect tapped her on the back. She then turned around and began to scream. She and the suspect then began to struggle for possession of the keys as he repeatedly told her, “Give me your keys,” and “Don’t scream!” He eventually gained possession of the keys and pushed the victim, causing an injury that police described as non-life threatening.

The suspect attempted to drive the vehicle away, however he could not figure out how to use the key. As the victim continued to scream, the suspect fled the scene. He was last seen leaving the parking garage walking toward the emergency room.

The suspect is described as a black male with short dark hair who is approximately 5-foot-4 with an average build. At the time, he was wearing a dark blue jacket with a white hoodie, a green shirt, blue jeans, and tan boots. He was last seen leaving the hospital with an unknown black female with medium length dark hair in a ponytail. She is approximately 5-foot-2 in height with a large build. At the time, she was wearing a green jacket with brown pants or leggings, multi-colored socks and dark shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Third Precinct Detective Ryan Nixon at (804) 646-1165 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

