VCU Massey Cancer Center supports HPV vaccine recommendations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Massey Cancer Center is joining 68 other National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated cancer centers across the country to support revised recommendations for the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, often known by the brand name Gardasil.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) suggests the vaccine for males and females aged nine to 26. The CDC now also says children aged 11 to 12 should receive two doses of the HPV vaccine at least six months apart. Adolescents and young adults older than 15 should continue to complete the three-dose series.

“These new recommendations offer parents a more convenient way if they can start early,” explains Dr. Bernard Fuemmeler, associate director for cancer prevention and control at VCU Massey Cancer Center. “So getting your children vaccinated early is probably one of the easier ways to go about helping your child prevent cancer as they get older.”

Fuemmeler says incidence rates of HPV-associated cancers continue to rise in the United States; there are about 39,000 new cancers diagnosed each year.

Studies show HPV vaccines can prevent the majority of cervical, anal, oropharyngeal (middle throat) and other genital cancers.

According to the CDC, vaccination rates remain low across the country, with just 41.9% of girls and 28.1% of boys completing the recommended vaccine series.

Fuemmeler says research shows there is no link between the vaccine and sexual promiscuity at an early age. Other barriers to overcome to improve vaccination rates include a lack of strong recommendations from physicians.

“HPV is very common, infecting most people at some point in their lives through intimate skin-to-skin contact,” says HPV expert, Dr. Iain Morgan, who is a member of Massey’s Cancer Molecular Genetics research program as well as the director of the VCU Philips Institute for Oral Health Research and a professor and chair of oral and craniofacial molecular biology at VCU. “The HPV vaccine is extremely effective at protecting against the HPV strains that cause various forms of cancer. But to work best, the vaccine must be given before exposure to the virus, and that’s why the recommendation is to start the vaccine during the pre-teen and adolescent years.”