State Police gets new head of investigative branch

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia State Police is getting a new head of its investigative branch.

Maj. Gary T. Settle takes over as director of state police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday.

Settle has served as deputy director of the bureau since July 2015. He’s replacing Lt. Col. Rick A. Jenkins, who’s retiring on Feb. 1 after 38 years with state police. Settle initially joined state police in 1986, left to serve as Rappahannock County sheriff and rejoined the police force in 2000.

Settle will be replaced by Capt. Timothy D. Lyon, who’s currently commander of the BCI’s Salem field office.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation has seven field offices across Virginia and includes the High-Tech Crimes Division and Criminal Interdiction Unit, among other units.

