Spiders break losing streak with 73-62 win over Rhode Island

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – T.J. Cline had 21 points and 13 rebounds and Richmond beat Rhode Island 73-62 Wednesday night, snapping a two-game slide.

ShawnDre’ Jones added 18 points and Khwan Fore had 16 for the Spiders (12-8, 6-2 Atlantic 10). Nick Sherod added 10 points.

E.C. Matthews scored 16 and Jared Terrell 11 for the Rams (12-7, 4-3), who had won two in a row. Kuran Iverson added nine points and 23 rebounds, including 11 offensive. The Rams arrived averaging 81 points in league games, but shot just 33.8 percent (26 of 77) and missed 17 of their 19 3-point tries.

Richmond led by as many as 21 in the second half before the Rams went to a press and ran off 11 straight points. Rhode Island got to within as few as eight in the final minutes, but Fore and Jones clinched it from the free-throw line. Richmond finished 23 of 37 from the line, while the Rams were just 8 of 20.