South Hill man dies after being shocked by taser; VSP investigating

APPOMATTOX, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a man died following an incident involving the South Hill Police Department and Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office last Friday, Jan. 20.

At approximately 2:40 p.m., the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office was following up on an Emergency Custody Order requested by a family member for 44-year-old Sabin M. Jones of South Hill. The family member advised that Jones was at a gas station in the 800 block of North Mecklenburg Avenue in the town of South Hill.

Deputies arrived and located Jones inside a late-model Chevrolet Camaro. When the deputies approached him, he refused to exit his vehicle. He backed into one of the deputies’ vehicles and then began driving forward, at which time additional deputies, with the assistance of South Hill Police, were able to block the Camaro from leaving the parking lot.

Despite the deputies’ and officers’ repeated attempts to talk to Jones and have him exit his locked vehicle, he refused and became increasingly agitated. To prevent Jones from harming himself inside the vehicle, a deputy broke open one of the vehicle’s windows and negotiations continued with Jones in an attempt to calm him down and get him to safely exit the Camaro.

When Jones began kicking and punching the inside of the Camaro, a deputy broke open a second window on the car. Jones then exited the vehicle in an aggressive manner towards the deputies and officers. As the deputies and officers attempted to apprehend Jones, he became increasingly combative. One of the South Hill Police Officers deployed his Taser to bring Jones under control. After the deployment, Jones remained non-compliant with the deputies’ and officers’ commands as they attempted to handcuff him. Jones also began banging his head against the ground.

Due to Jones’ heightened state of agitation and contact with the Taser, he was transported to VCU Health Community Hospital in South Hill. The hospital then transferred Jones to the VCU Medical Center in Richmond, where he passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. His remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for autopsy and examination.

At the request of Mecklenburg County Sheriff R.W. “Bobby” Hawkins Jr. and South Hill Police Chief Stuart Bowen, the Virginia State Police is investigating the incident. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

