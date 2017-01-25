Richmond RoughRiders ready to roll

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond RoughRiders introduced themselves to their new home at a media conference at the Richmond Coliseum Tuesday. The team is part of Arena Pro Football, which includes teams sprinkled around the South in states like Alabama and Florida.

Owner Gregg Fornario said he told APF organizers that they specifically wanted the team located in Richmond, because he believes arena football can succeed here.

“It has to be the right territory. We did our homework. The fan support that we saw came over throughout the years was amazing here.”

The RoughRiders will have one more open tryout before beginning practice. The tryout will be Saturday February 18th at 2:00 PM at the Richmond Coliseum.

The season begins Saturday April 8th at 7:00 PM. The RoughRiders will take on the Alabama Outlawz at the Richmond Coliseum.