Republican leaders propose massive pay raise for troopers

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Republican state leaders are proposing large pay increases for state troopers and sheriffs’ deputies, along with a 3 percent pay raise for other state employees.

GOP budget leaders in the House and Senate said at a capitol news conference Wednesday they had come to broad agreement on state pay issues.

Troopers would get nearly a $7,000 raise under the GOP proposal, plus another 3 percent increase that other state employees will receive.

Starting pay for a state trooper will go from around $36,000 to about $44,000. Troopers have long complained of morale problems and high turnover because of low pay.

The 3 percent raises would not apply to public school teachers.

Republicans were light on specifics about how they would pay for the increases, saying they would provide details later.

