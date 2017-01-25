Red panda missing from The Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-month-old Red panda is missing from The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk.
Zoo officials say Sunny the Red panda was last seen at 5 p.m. Monday. When zoo staff checked the Red panda habitat Tuesday morning, Sunny was not in her enclosure. The exhibit is located in the zoo’s Asia – Trail of the Tiger section.
Staff are actively searching zoo grounds.
Norfolk police are helping in the search. The police department has provided a geothermal camera to zoo staff to help locate Sunny.
If you see Sunny out in the community, do not touch her.
Instead, if possible, try to take a photo of Sunny and text it to the Virginia Zoo hotline at 757-777-7899, then call with more details.
Sunny was born at the zoo on June 25, 2015. Here’s a video of her posted by The Virginia Zoo:
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.