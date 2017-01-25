Randolph-Macon still undefeated in ODAC after 76-57 win at Virginia Wesleyan

The following comes directly from Randolph-Macon:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Sophomore Montese Adams (Richmond, Va./Fuqua) recorded his first career double-double with a career-best 22 points and 11 rebounds as the Randolph-Macon men’s basketball team posted a 76-57 victory at Virginia Wesleyan in ODAC action Wednesday evening.

The first-place Yellow Jackets (13-5, 9-0 ODAC) won their 10th straight game.

Adams was 8 for 13 from the floor, 2 for 3 on three-pointers and 4 for 6 from the free throw line. He is the seventh different player to lead R-MC in scoring in the past seven games. Freshman Korey Turner (Midlothian, Va./Amelia Academy) added 16 points and sophomore Grayson Midulla (Glen Allen, Va./Glen Allen) chipped in 12.

The Yellow Jackets trailed 6-5 before a follow and a layup by Midulla sparked a 5-0 spurt to give R-MC a 10-6 lead with 14:30 left in the half. The Yellow Jackets would not trail again in the game. A layup by sophomore Jon Nowell (Riverdale, Ga./Blair Academy) capped a 6-0 run as R-MC pushed the lead to eight at 16-8 with 12:30 remaining. The Marlins cut it to three at 25-22 with five minutes left before a layup by Adams finished an 8-3 spurt as R-MC led 33-25 with just under two minutes left. VWC hit the final bucket of the half, giving the Yellow Jackets a 33-27 lead at the break. Turner had nine points, while Midulla added eight points and three rebounds. R-MC scored all but three points off the bench and held a 14-7 advantage in field goals. The Marlins were 13-16 from the free throw line, while the Yellow Jackets were 4 for 6.

The Marlins cut it to five at 39-34 before a Turner trey ended an 8-3 spurt as R-MC took its first double-digit lead at 47-37 with 13:40 remaining. Adams buried a three-pointer with 11:50 left to give the visitors a 52-39 advantage. Adams hit another trey and a layup to give the Yellow Jackets a 63-45 lead with 6:35 remaining. The lead grew to 21 at 76-55 before R-MC registered the 76-57 victory.

Midulla had seven rebounds to go with his dozen points. Turner and junior Jermaine Johnson (Akron, Ohio/St. Christopher) both had three assists for the victors.

Randolph-Macon returns to the court on Saturday, Jan. 28 for a 4:30 p.m. home ODAC contest against Washington & Lee in Crenshaw Gymnasium.