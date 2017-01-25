Project Sticker Shock targets underage drinking in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) announced Wednesday morning their participation in Project Sticker Shock program.

HCSO will be participating in the project on February 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sticker Shock is a youth-led prevention program designed to support existing and encourages new community activism, cooperative efforts, and community capacity building to combat underage drinking and its related programs — specifically, adults providing alcohol to minors.

Project Sticker Shock seeks to reach those persons 21 years of age or older who might illegally purchase alcohol and provide it to minors.

Youth will visit participating retailers accompanied by the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Ashland Police Department, and members from Hanover County Community Services.

“They will place prevention stickers on multi-packs of beer, wine coolers, and other alcohol products that might appeal to underage drinkers,” HCSO press release said.

The stickers display a warning message about the penalties for purchasing or providing alcohol to minors.

“The project represents a partnership between youth, licensed establishments, concerned parents and community members, prevention professionals, and law enforcement with the goal of educating persons 21 and older of the underage law and raising public awareness about underage drinking,” HCSO says.

The Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, through a federal grant from the U.S. Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, provides funding for Project Sticker Shock.

