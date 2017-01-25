Peyton Manning to join Republicans, Trump in Philadelphia for policy retreat

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former NFL star quarterback Peyton Manning and Congressional Republicans are heading to Philadelphia where they will hear from President Donald Trump at their annual policy retreat.

The joint gathering of House and Senate Republicans comes as Trump’s presidency gets off to a rocky start. Republicans hope to come together and chart a course forward on a range of policy issues, particularly repealing and replacing former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Apart from Trump, lawmakers will hear from Manning, as well as British Prime Minister Theresa May. This will be the first time a foreign head of state has addressed such a gathering. It is not clear at this point what they will be discussing.

The two-day conclave of work sessions, speeches and schmoozing gets under way Wednesday, with the high point coming Thursday with Trump’s lunchtime speech. Lawmakers hope the gathering will help solidify their agenda for the year.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.