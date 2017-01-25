Mother of Texas cyclist finds his body after hit-and-run

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities are trying to find out who hit and killed a 19-year-old bicyclist in Texas between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Georgetown police say Thomas “Tommy” Ketterhagen was last seen riding his bicycle in east Georgetown around 5 p.m. Monday. When he didn’t return home that evening, his family reported him missing. On Tuesday morning, his mother found his body in the 2300 block of Patriot Way.

“To see his body there on the grass and see his bike just crashed to smithereens, it was awful,” his mother, Luz Ketterhagen said. “But I was thankful I got there first, that I was able to hold him, talk to him and just be with him.”

Investigators believe Ketterhagen was struck by a vehicle that might be blue, however, they say there is very little additional evidence that was left at the scene. Police believe Ketterhagen was hit sometime between 5 p.m. Monday and 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Ketterhagen’s Facebook, he is an avid cyclist. “I’ve seen that kid avoid impossible situations,” his father, Thomas Ketterhagen, said. “There’s no solace or no way for the grief to go away but we do need information. If anyone knows anything that might lead to the conclusion of the investigation, please come forth.”

His mother added, “We hope that this will make us all concerned about how we drive and about sharing the road with other cyclists.”

