Mechanicsville man arrested, charged with attempting to run over deputies

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s department has arrested and charged a man with attempted capital murder and eluding police among other charges after he allegedly tried to run over deputies who were on foot.

Jacob Bryan Cahoon, of Mechanicsville, was arrested Tuesday at 10:37 a.m. after he allegedly was pulled over by Hanover County Deputies.

The incident happened on Jennifer Lane in Mechanicsville.

When deputies got out of their vehicles Cahoon sped towards them, forcing them to jump out of the way to avoid being hit. Cahoon then fled the scene.

Shortly thereafter the vehicle Cahoon had been driving was found behind Harbor Square Apartments. Deputies established a perimeter and soon thereafter found Cahoon and arrested him without incident.

Cahoon was charged with Attempted Capital Murder, Eluding Police, Obstruction of Justice and Possession of Schedule I/II narcotics.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.