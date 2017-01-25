Mayor Stoney celebrates achievements of Richmond Animal Care and Control

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney was at Richmond Animal Care and Control Wednesday to celebrate the recent achievements of the animal shelter.

3,253 animals were taken in and cared for last year by the organization.

RACC is the only open admission shelter in Richmond. This means that they take in every animal in need, anytime, regardless of temperament or medical condition.

In the past three years, the shelter has increased their live release rate from 64 percent to 89 percent, and adoption numbers have more than doubled. Of the many animals that the RACC took in last year, 393 required immediate emergency medical care. The organization relies on donations to pay for this treatment.

To support the RACC, you can make a donation to the Richmond Animal Welfare Foundation which supports costs that the city budget cannot.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.