Locals remember Mary Tyler Moore’s visit to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Back in 1984, Mary Tyler Moore shot an HBO ‘Made for TV’ move in Richmond’s Fan District neighborhood.

‘Finnegan Begin Again’ shot scenes at what is now the popular Bamboo Cafe, although the tiny Fan bar wasn’t actually a bar in the movie.

“Back in the 80s, I used to come to this bar and I remember when they closed it to film ‘Finnegan Begin Again’ and the made it into an ice cream parlor.

Finnegan also starred Robert Preston, Avery Brooks, Sam Waterson and a young Giancarlo Esposito.

