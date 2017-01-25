Local immigrant supports Trump’s executive orders

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – President Donald Trump has signed executive orders to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico and to strip federal funds from so-called “sanctuary cities,” which the White House says harbor illegal immigrants.

Local taxpayers gave varying reactions to news of the president’s aggressive actions on immigration.

“He’s looking out for people who want to do it the correct way and legally,” said John Fuentes, who emigrated to the U.S. from Peru in the 1980’s.

Fuentes told 8News he sees no problem with President Trump’s executive actions.

“The media’s portraying that he’s going to deport every single immigrant, but I think he’s going to work with families that (have been) here a long time illegally and deport the bad ones — the gang members and all that stuff.”

On Wednesday, the president signed an executive order instructing the federal government to begin construction of a wall on the U.S.border with Mexico.

“The Secretary of Homeland Security, working with myself and my staff, will begin immediate construction of a border wall,” Mr. Trump said during a visit to the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday.

In addition to the wall, the orders direct DHS to step up the identification and deportation of undocumented criminals, as well as strip away federal funding from so-called sanctuary cities, that harbor undocumented immigrants.

The moves are seen as an insult in Mexico, where former president Vicente Fox has adamantly said his country will not pay for the wall.

Trump told ABC News that Mexico’s payment would come as a reimbursement after U.S. taxpayers initially foot the bill. Some are skeptical the administration will pull it off.

“Personally I think it’s very unlikely that the Mexicans will pay for the wall,” Chesterfield County resident Kevin Casey said.

Next, the President is expected to sign an executive order temporarily suspending the nation’s refugee program and restrict visas to people entering the United States from what the administration calls ‘terror-prone countries.’

“I don’t know that (suspending refugee entry) keeps us safe,” Casey told 8News. “Obviously a vetting process needs to be in place and it needs to be a strong vetting process.”

