Kings Dominion looking to fill 4,000 positions for 2017 season

DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Kings Dominion is hiring to fill 4,000 positions for its 2017 season. There are openings in a variety of departments including food, security, rides, games, and more. Among the jobs are entry-level, as well as supervisory positions, and internships for qualified applicants.

In addition, Kings Dominion’s entertainment team is seeking talented actors, singers, musicians, dancers, technicians, characters and more for the exciting new line-up of live shows. Auditions will be held January 28, 29 and February 4, 5 at the Kings Dominion Theater. Applicants must first apply online here.

“Kings Dominion is an amazing place to work for a variety of reasons. Our unique environment creates a workplace where our associates can make lasting friendships, explore advancement opportunities, enhance skills, all while earning competitive pay,” said Greg Talley, the park’s Human Resources Director.

Employees of the park are also offered these exclusive benefits:

Free use of the park and Soak City water park

Free use of all Cedar Fair parks across North America

Discounts on park merchandise

Access to an exclusive line of merchandise designed just for associates

Earn free tickets to the park for friends and family

Exclusive events, parties and ride nights for associates

Exclusive bus trips to other Cedar Fair parks, NYC, east coast beaches and other exciting destinations

Applicants must be at least 15 years of age and apply online. Qualified candidates will be contacted to conduct an on-site interview.

Kings Dominion opens for its 43rd season on Saturday, March 25th to the general public. All Season Pass holders are invited to Passholder Preview Night on Friday, March 24th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. For the full calendar of 2017 operating hours, click here.

