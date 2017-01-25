Henrico crews working to free trapped pontoon boat in hydraulics near Willey Bridge

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Fire and rescue crews are working to free a pontoon boat trapped in the hydraulics near the Willey Bridge.

Henrico Fire Officials say the boat does not appear to be occupied and there’s no life hazard. They believe it was brought downstream by rising waters.

Henrico Fire is working alongside the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries to rectify the situation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

