Man pulled from mangled truck on Midlothian Turnpike

CHESTERFIELD/POWHATAN, Va. (WRIC) — Police responded to a single-vehicle accident on Midlothian Turnpike near County Line Road early Wednesday morning.

BREAKING: Man being extracted from mangled truck on US-60 near County Line Rd. VSP says he is alive. Helicopter just arrived on scene. pic.twitter.com/X5pmPPoOXR — Evanne Armour (@Evanne8News) January 25, 2017

State Police, Powhatan, and Chesterfield Fire conducted a “joint effort” to extract the man from the mangled truck.

He was rescued just before 6 a.m. and flown to VCU Medical Center. There is no update on his condition other than he is alive.

UPDATE: Wow. Here's a look at the truck which was just pulled from the ditch. pic.twitter.com/CUgvltgZPT — Evanne Armour (@Evanne8News) January 25, 2017

All eastbound lanes are currently closed near Oak Bridge Drive near the Chesterfield County line as the cleanup continues. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

Evanne Armour is on the scene working to learn more details.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

