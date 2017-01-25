Ashland pledges additional safety precautions to prevent future train/car collisions

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Several recent incidents involving trains colliding with vehicles in Ashland have led the town to reconsider safety at rail crossings in the area.

In a recent release, the Ashland government said that the Ashland Police responded to 18 incidents on the railroad tracks involving motor vehicles since 2007, four of which involved actual collisions between trains and vehicles. None of these collisions were fatal.

In an effort to improve safety along the rail corridor, the Ashland government said that they are pursuing the following measures:

Install small, high visibility reflective pavement markers along the edge of the roadway to better delineate the travel lanes

Collaborate with navigation apps and aids to include a warning when using GPS directions that advise drivers of the proximity of railroad tracks

Consider adding more lighting to better illuminate the grade crossing especially at the England Street crossing

In the past, the town has already devoted many resources to improving railroad crossing safety.

Since 2011, Ashland has made the following improvements:

Added enhanced roadway striping at the England Street grade crossing in 2011 to better delineate travel lanes for vehicles

Installed LED Street lamps along Railroad Avenue during the 2013 “streetscape” projects to improve lighting in the area

Trained Hanover Fire-EMS in 2015 in how to respond to emergencies along the rails

Worked with CSX and federal and state rail officials in an effort to improve signage leading up to grade crossings

The Ashland town government also offered the following safety tips:

Never race a train to the crossing, if you see a train approaching, wait for it to go by before proceeding across the tracks

Be aware that trains cannot stop quickly … even if the engineer sees you, a freight train can take a mile or more to stop

Never drive around lowered gates: If you suspect a signal is malfunctioning, call the emergency number posted on or near the crossing signal

Only cross tracks at a highway grade crossing to avoid getting stuck

If your vehicle does stall on the tracks, get out and away from the tracks even if you don’t see a train

Look out for trains passing from both directions

Always expect a train

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

