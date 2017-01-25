Amtrak train carrying passengers wrecks into tanker truck in Prince William Co.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, (WJLA) — An Amtrak train loaded with 95 passengers just crashed into a tanker truck in Northern Virginia.
Prince William County Police reported that no one was severely injured.
Amtrak said that the train was headed to New York from Norfolk when it hit the truck just before 10 a.m.
Authorities are in the process of investigating the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
