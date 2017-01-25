Amtrak train carrying passengers wrecks into tanker truck in Prince William Co.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, (WJLA) — An Amtrak train loaded with 95 passengers just crashed into a tanker truck in Northern Virginia.

Prince William County Police reported that no one was severely injured.

Amtrak 84 hit an oil services truck near Quantico. Felt the thud. Truck ended up outside my window. Glad it didn't blow. @WTOP pic.twitter.com/dro9XO7Cvg — Jeff Trexel (@jefftrexel) January 25, 2017

Amtrak said that the train was headed to New York from Norfolk when it hit the truck just before 10 a.m.

Pretty crazy. Glad no one was hurt. pic.twitter.com/rdohC8gUJM — Jeff Trexel (@jefftrexel) January 25, 2017

Authorities are in the process of investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

