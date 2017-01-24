Police positively ID Minnie Woodard as woman found in southern Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have positively identified Minnie Woodard as the woman found in southern Chesterfield last week.

Her body was discovered last Wednesday on a property located in the 8400 block of River Road. Police say 32-year-old Petersburg resident Kristopher Jones led police to her remains.

Jones was taken into custody Wednesday at a Norfolk Lowes a day after abducting Minnie’s husband Pastor Alfred Woodard and forcing him to a bank in Petersburg.

So far his charges include two counts of abduction, attempted robbery, larceny, carjacking and disregarding police commands to stop endangerment.

No additional charges have been filed against Jones.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

