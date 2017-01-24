Medical examiner reveals cause of abduction victim’s death

UPDATE: The medical examiner’s office just revealed that the cause of Minnie Woodard’s death was blunt force trauma to the head and neck. As a result, it would appear that her death was a homicide.

Police have not yet charged anyone with Woodard’s death, or with the death of Janice Lugo, but police were brought to the remains of Woodard by Kristopher Jones who is charged with having kidnapped Woodard, along with her husband while attempting to extort money from them.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The man accused of abducting a Petersburg pastor and forcing him to drive to a nearby bank was in court Friday for an arraignment.

Kristopher Jones did not have much to say to the judge. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney.

His next court date — a preliminary hearing — is set for March 31 at 9 a.m.

Police say that Jones abducted Alfred Woodard and his wife Minnie last Wednesday before forcing Alfred into a car to go to a bank. He eventually left Alfred behind, taking off in his car. Later he was picked up by US Marshals in Norfolk.

He then led investigators to Minnie Woodard’s body.

The judge also ruled today that Jones will remain in custody without bond.

Charges have yet to be filed in the death of Minnie Woodard or Janice Lugo.

Lugo, who was Jone’s girlfriend, was found dead in her apartment in Petersburg.

