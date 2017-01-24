Man charged with raping 2 young girls at Henrico bowling alley pleads guilty

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Thomas Pherigo-Jackson, the man who was charged with raping two young girls at a Henrico County bowling alley in February 2015, entered a guilty plea Tuesday.

Pherigo-Jackson, 20, was 18 when police charged him with raping two sisters under the age of 13 in a bathroom of Shrader Lanes near the Henrico County Police Department. The victim’s mother told 8News that her daughters were five and six years old at the time of the incident.

He was arraigned a week later on two counts of rape and pleaded guilty to both of those charges on Tuesday.

He will return to court for sentencing on April 14.

