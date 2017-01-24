Man charged in deadly Hanover crash back in jail

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The man charged with a deadly crash in Hanover County is back in jail again.

A judge revoked bond for 19-year-old Nickolas Seth Fleming after he tested positive for drugs.

The reason this is significant is because police believe Fleming was under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he crashed his truck last April.

Lee Davis High School senior Dylan Ballard and 22-year-old Elliott Hinton died in that crash on Cold Harbor Road.

Months later, a grand jury indicted Fleming for 2 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

A judge then granted him bond on the condition that he stay away from drugs and alcohol and attend substance abuse classes.

Court documents show Fleming failed to do either.

Earlier this month, a judge revoked Fleming’s bond after a random drug test found cocaine in his system. A letter from Hanover County pretrial services also indicates Fleming was booted from a substance abuse program for not attending classes.

“In a very real sense, he’s basically thumbed his nose at the judge and odds are he’s going to be sitting in jail until his trial comes up,” 8News legal expert Russ Stone explained.

Stone adds it’s not likely a judge will give Fleming a second chance. He has a bond hearing scheduled for January 31st.

“If you are the family of the people who were killed in that instance,” Stone said, “You know you may very well have a concern that this person not be out where they can cause the same pain that has been caused to other people.”

Relatives of the victims were reluctant to talk about this latest development because they don’t want to jeopardize the upcoming April trial.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.