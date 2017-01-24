Kristopher Jones to be held in custody without bond

UPDATE: The man accused of abducting a Petersburg pastor and forcing him to drive to a nearby bank was in court today for an arraignment.

8News reporter Evanne Armour was there.

She said that while Kristopher Jones was present for the arraignment, he did not have much to say. He did, however, learn that his next court appearance will be a preliminary hearing that is set for March 31 at 9 a.m.

Jones was also assigned a court-appointed attorney.

Police say that Jones abducted Alfred Woodard and his wife Minnie last Wednesday before forcing Alfred into a car to go to a bank. He eventually left Alfred behind, driving his car. Later he was picked up by US Marshals in Norfolk.

He then led investigators to Minnie Woodard’s body.

The judge also ruled today that Jones will remain in custody without bond.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have positively identified Minnie Woodard as the woman found in southern Chesterfield last week.

Her body was discovered last Wednesday on a property located in the 8400 block of River Road. Police say 32-year-old Petersburg resident Kristopher Jones led police to her remains.

Jones was taken into custody Wednesday at a Norfolk Lowes a day after abducting Minnie’s husband Pastor Alfred Woodard and forcing him to a bank in Petersburg.

So far his charges include two counts of abduction, attempted robbery, larceny, carjacking and disregarding police commands to stop endangerment.

No additional charges have been filed against Jones.

