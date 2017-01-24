HP expands recall on HQ and Compaq notebook computer batteries

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — HP has expanded its recall on notebook computer batteries due to fire and burn hazards.

About 101,000 batteries are added to the previous recall from June 2016.

These involve lithium-ion batteries with Panasonic cells that are in HP notebook computers.

There has been one more report of a battery overheating, melting and charring, which causing about $1,000 in damages.

Users with these computer batteries should take out the battery and contact HP for a free replacement. Find more details here.

