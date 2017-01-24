Hanover Emergency Communications experiencing issues with non-emergency incoming calls

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover Emergency Communications is experiencing issues with non-emergency incoming calls with Verizon Wireless users.

Hanover released the following statement Tuesday morning:

“We are experiencing issues with Non-Emergency incoming calls to our center from Verizon Wireless users on lines 365-6140, 537-6140, and 730-6140. Callers are able to hear us but we are not able to hear them. 911 Lines are NOT affected by this issue. Please use an alternate wireless provider or a landline phone to contact our Non-Emergency Lines. Verizon is aware of the issue and working on a resolution. We will advise when this issue has been resolved.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

