Gray Gaulding joins BK Racing in NASCAR’s Monster Energy Cup Series

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gray Gaulding has the potential to be a superstar in the sport of NASCAR. At least that’s what BK Racing owner and Virginia native Ron Devine is hoping will be the case.

Tuesday afternoon, the 18-year old, Colonial Heights native Gaulding was announced as the newest addition to BK Racing and will be a full-time driver in NASCAR’s Monster Energy Cup series starting in Atlanta on March 5th, 2017.

Gualding will drive the Dr. Pepper 23 car and hopes to be in the mix throughout the new season.