1 person dead after flames rip through Petersburg house

Petersburg Fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Fire officials confirm to 8News that there is one fatality in the Tuesday morning Peterburg house fire.

Firefighters responded to the 400 block of Byrne Street around 6:30 a.m. to find two abandoned houses on fire.

The house where the fire was believed to have started was fully engulfed. The fire then spread to the second house.

It took fire crews 40 minutes to extinguish the fires.

Officials say during the salvage process of one of the houses, firefighters found a body inside. Petersburg Fire has now reached out to State Patrol and requested cadaver dogs.

Crews are also continuing to search for hot spots and investigate the cause of the fire.

8News reporter Roxie Bustamante is on the scene working to learn more details.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.