Driver flees after hitting school bus with students on board

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools confirm to 8News that a school bus with students on board was struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 2600 block of West Broad Street.

The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene.

Richmond School officials say the bus was transporting a group of students from Boushall Middle School to a field trip to the Virginia Science Museum.

No one on the bus was injured. Richmond Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.