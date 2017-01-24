Dominion Riverrock announces full music lineup for 2017 festival

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dominion Riverrock announced Tuesday its full list of music acts performing at this year’s festival being held on Browns Island and Historic Tredegar in Richmond, Virginia, May 19-21, 2017.

The SteelDrivers and Hard Working Americans will be headlining the festival, with The SteelDrivers taking stage May 19 at 8:30 p.m and Hard Working Americans May 20 at 8:00 p.m.

All concerts are free and open to the public.

The SteelDrivers, winner of the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album, are a group who blend their bluegrass roots with country, soul, and other contemporary influences and genres.

The end result is a cross-hybrid sound described as ‘new music with old feeling’ that was born in Nashville and has been critically acclaimed with a wide-spread fanbase across the country.

Touring in support of their most recent album ‘Rest In Chaos,’ the follow-up to their critically acclaimed self-titled debut in 2014, Hard Working Americans offers a sound invoking the nostalgic past, the present and future of rock’n’roll music.

The group combines the talents of Todd Snider, Widespread Panic’s Dave Schools and Duane Trucks, Chris Robinson Brotherhood’s Neal Casal, Great American Taxi’s Chad Staehly, and Jesse Aycock to form a one-of-a-kind blues and southern rock experience.

Dominion Riverrock is open to the public and is free to all spectators. For event registration and further information about Dominion Riverrock 2017, please visitwww.dominionriverrock.com.

