DeVos will not have 2nd confirmation hearing, vote next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Betsy DeVos will not be required to attend a second committee hearing as the U.S. Senate considers confirming her as President Donald Trump’s secretary of education.

The chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee — Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn. — announced the decision Monday afternoon.

The committee is expected to vote on DeVos’ confirmation early next week. With the committee controlled by Republicans, it seems likely she will be approved, after which the matter will go before the full Senate — which is also controlled by Republicans.

Democrats have concerns about DeVos’ stance on charter schools and her contributions to the Republican Party, and questioned her about those issues during her confirmation hearing last week. They wanted another hearing to further scrutinize potential conflicts of interest and DeVos’ preparedness for the job.

DeVos, a West Michigan philanthropist and activist, has pledged to divest her interests in more than 100 companies and resigned from school choice advocacy groups to avoid possible conflicts of interest.