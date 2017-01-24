Colonial Heights Police investigating death of 1-year-old child

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities confirm to 8News that they are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy in Colonial Heights.

The death investigating is currently going on in the 100 block of Moore Avenue near Boulevard.

Police are releasing few details at this time other than they arrived on scene just before 1:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a deceased 1-year-old.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.