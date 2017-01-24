Chesterfield County Public Schools announces plans for new budget

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools announced their plans for next year’s budget.

There were a few key things that came out of the announcement, including salary increases for full-time employees and new teaching positions. But Superintendent James Lane says he is most excited about the early college program they are implementing.

“In Chesterfield County, we believe there are many students who are ready to take on the challenge of the two-year degree,” Lane said.

Lane introduced a new early college program Tuesday that would allow students to receive a two-year college degree while still in high school.

“At the end of this five-year transition, every one one of our high schools will have the two-year option for kids,” he said.

Another big announcement was the two percent salary increase for all full-time employees, but Chesterfield Education Association President Don Wilms says it’s not exactly something to brag about.

“I think getting a two percent raise sort of numbs the pain. It’s going to keep you afloat but it’s not going to get you in a better place than you were,” Wilms said.

Wilms admits that the problem isn’t how the schools are spending their money. Instead, a problem with how much money is given to the schools in the first place.

“I’ve seen the schools budget. There just isn’t room to maneuver,” Wilms said. “This is a county that is historically stingy on how it funds its schools and that’s always a disappointment that there isn’t more money to do more thing by our kids.”

