Cavaliers, Hokies release 2017 football schedules

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Tuesday, the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech released their 2017 football schedules.
2017 Virginia Football Schedule
Sept. 2 WILLIAM & MARY
Sept. 9 INDIANA
Sept. 16 UCONN
Sept. 23 at Boise State
Sept. 30 BYE WEEK
Oct. 7 DUKE*
Oct. 14 at North Carolina*
Oct. 21 BOSTON COLLEGE*
Oct. 28 at Pitt*
Nov. 4 GEORGIA TECH*
Nov. 11 at Louisville*
Nov. 18 at Miami*
Nov. 24 VIRGINIA TECH (Fri.)*
2017 Virginia Tech Football Schedule
Sept. 2 vs. West Virginia (FedEx Field – Landover, Md.)
Sept. 9 DELAWARE
Sept. 16 at East Carolina
Sept. 23 OLD DOMINION
Sept. 30 CLEMSON*
Oct. 7 at Boston College*
Oct. 14 BYE WEEK
Oct. 21 NORTH CAROLINA*
Oct. 28 DUKE*
Nov. 4 at Miami*
Nov. 11 at Georgia Tech*
Nov. 18 PITTSBURGH*
Nov. 24 at Virginia*
*ACC Games