Cavaliers, Hokies release 2017 football schedules

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Tuesday, the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech released their 2017 football schedules.

2017 Virginia Football Schedule

Sept. 2 WILLIAM & MARY

Sept. 9 INDIANA

Sept. 16 UCONN

Sept. 23 at Boise State

Sept. 30 BYE WEEK

Oct. 7 DUKE*

Oct. 14 at North Carolina*

Oct. 21 BOSTON COLLEGE*

Oct. 28 at Pitt*

Nov. 4 GEORGIA TECH*

Nov. 11 at Louisville*

Nov. 18 at Miami*

Nov. 24 VIRGINIA TECH (Fri.)*

2017 Virginia Tech Football Schedule

Sept. 2 vs. West Virginia (FedEx Field – Landover, Md.)

Sept. 9 DELAWARE

Sept. 16 at East Carolina

Sept. 23 OLD DOMINION

Sept. 30 CLEMSON*

Oct. 7 at Boston College*

Oct. 14 BYE WEEK

Oct. 21 NORTH CAROLINA*

Oct. 28 DUKE*

Nov. 4 at Miami*

Nov. 11 at Georgia Tech*

Nov. 18 PITTSBURGH*

Nov. 24 at Virginia*

*ACC Games