Cavaliers, Hokies release 2017 football schedules

Virginia Tech fullback Sam Rogers (25) scores a touchdown as Virginia safety Quin Blanding (3) and linebacker Chris Peace (13) try to make the stop during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Tuesday, the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech released their 2017 football schedules.

2017 Virginia Football Schedule

Sept. 2   WILLIAM & MARY
Sept. 9   INDIANA
Sept. 16 UCONN
Sept. 23 at Boise State
Sept. 30 BYE WEEK
Oct. 7     DUKE*
Oct. 14  at North Carolina*
Oct. 21  BOSTON COLLEGE*
Oct. 28  at Pitt*
Nov. 4    GEORGIA TECH*
Nov. 11  at Louisville*
Nov. 18  at Miami*
Nov. 24  VIRGINIA TECH (Fri.)*

2017 Virginia Tech Football Schedule

Sept. 2 vs. West Virginia (FedEx Field – Landover, Md.)
Sept. 9 DELAWARE
Sept. 16 at East Carolina
Sept. 23 OLD DOMINION
Sept. 30 CLEMSON*
Oct. 7 at Boston College*
Oct. 14 BYE WEEK
Oct. 21 NORTH CAROLINA*
Oct. 28 DUKE*
Nov. 4 at Miami*
Nov. 11 at Georgia Tech*
Nov. 18 PITTSBURGH*
Nov. 24 at Virginia*

*ACC Games