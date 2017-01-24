AARP Tax-Aide: Free tax help

Nine Tax-Aide sites in the Richmond region are located at the following times and locations February 1 – April 18, 2017:

The Cumberland Library, 1539 Anderson Highway, Cumberland, Mondays, 10 am – 3 pm. Appointments preferred. Call 804-492-5807.

Deep Run Park, 9910 Ridgefield Parkway, Henrico, Monday-Friday 10 am – 3 p.m., Saturday 9 am – 11 am. Taxpayers will receive help on a walk-in basis, first-come, first served.

Goodwill-Mechanicsville, 7147 Brandy Run Drive, Mechanicsville, Tuesday and Thursday, 9 am – 3 pm. Appointments preferred. Call 804-417-6721. Opens January 31, 2017

Goodwill-Petersburg, 65 Crater Circle, Petersburg, Tuesday and Wednesday, 9:30 am – 2:30 pm. Appointments can be made by calling the Petersburg Goodwill at 804-451-1772.

Goodwill-Richmond Headquarters, 6301 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, Monday and Wednesday 9:30 am – 4:30 pm, Tuesday and Thursday 1:00 -4:30 pm, Friday 9 am – 1 pm. Taxpayers will receive help on a walk-in basis, first-come, first served. For information, call Goodwill at 804-745-6300 during Tax-Aide operational hours or email aebtaxes@gmail.com.

Harbor Pointe Clubhouse, 5710 Promontory Pointe Road, Midlothian, Monday – Friday, 12:30 – 5 pm, Saturday 9 am – 12 noon. Taxpayers will receive help on a walk-in basis, first-come, first served. For information, call 804-639-0322 during Tax-Aide operational hours.

Powhatan Library, 2270 Mann Road, Powhatan, Wednesday and Friday 9:30 am – 4:30 pm. Appointments preferred. Call 804-598-7577.

Senior Connections, 24 East Cary Street, Richmond, Wednesday – Friday, 11 am – 3 pm. Appointments preferred. Call 804-343-3059.

St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 17111 Jeff Davis Highway, South Chesterfield, Monday and Friday, 12 – 4 pm, Wednesday, 9:00 am – 1 pm. Taxpayers will receive help on a walk-in basis, first-come, first served. For information, call 804-526-2548 during Tax-Aide operational hours.

