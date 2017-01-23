Women’s march protesters send messages with wit, strength

(NEXSTAR MEDIA) — In protest of President Donald Trump – his actions, words and policy plans – more than 1 million people rallied at marches in Washington D.C. and across the world Saturday.

Tabbed as women’s marches, the protests focused on equal rights for women, but also served as a platform for many to call out the President and his fellow lawmakers on a variety of issues.

One thing notably absent from the DC march: arrests. In one of the largest demonstrations in the city’s history, not a single arrest related to the march was reported as of nightfall on Saturday, according to The Associated Press.

One thing present at the protests: Signs. Some endearing, many witty, all with a message for the 45th President of the United States.

Here are a few notable examples:

The protests centered around women’s rights, and although there were many signs fighting to protect access to affordable birth control and abortion and touting “girl power,” this sign might make the most honest statement of the day.

Others called out Trump’s noted policy positions on rolling back environmental regulations put in place to help slow and reverse effects of climate change.

One of the best signs from our youth at the march yesterday. https://t.co/FOijfjghiL — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) January 23, 2017

Some chose to criticize the President for his perceived xenophobia. During his campaign, Trump was rebuked by Democrats and Republicans alike for remarks against people from virtually all walks of life, including proposing a ban on all Muslims trying to enter the country and mocking a disabled reporter at a rally.

One of the best signs today: My Muslim registry is at Macy's & Bed, Bath & Beyond #wmnyc pic.twitter.com/Mnv7YsDcdq — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) January 22, 2017

The most powerful sign of the #WomensMarch. pic.twitter.com/IFHea1vykN — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) January 21, 2017

Then there’s the “I see what you did there” category. Is there a message? Sure. But we’re more going for laughs as much as anything else.

my dad is at a trump protest in nyc because he is a true hero, and so is this woman he got a snap of pic.twitter.com/yDuvS7mENc — Eli Matthewson (@EliMatthewson) January 20, 2017

Sign found at the Ithaca #WomensMarch "We Shall Overcomb" pic.twitter.com/2RFDVvVVUH — Max Denning (@TheMaxDenning) January 21, 2017