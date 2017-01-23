Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY (WRIC) – One person was killed Monday afternoon when the car they were driving ran off the road and struck a tree.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:23 p.m., on Route 360 westbound, 1 ½ mile east of Newbill Road in Richmond County.

Virginia State Police Trooper E. D. Haynie is investigating the crash.

A 2004 Oldsmobile Alero was traveling west on Route 360 when it ran off the road to the left and struck two trees.

The driver of the Oldsmobile, Gwendolyn M. Gaines, 79 of Callao, Virginia died at the scene; she was wearing a seatbelt.

Speed is being considered a factor in the crash which remains under investigation.

