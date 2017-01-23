Violent crime down 13 percent in Petersburg from 2015

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – Nearly 100 Petersburg citizens brought their concerns about violent crime to police Monday night at Saint Matthews Church. The department promised improvement, despite limited staffing and sharp budget restraints.

Captain Carl Moore said the focus moving forward would be an emphasis on proactive policing, telling residents the department is looking to use crime analysis and evidence-based strategies to identify high- crime ‘hot spots’ in the city and put resources in those places.

Violent crimes were down 13 percent from 2015 to 2016 but overall crimes were up three percent; a number Capt. Moore attributed largely to property crimes.Officials specifically cited theft from vehicles as a contributing factor.

The meeting came just days after Kristopher Jones was arrested in Norfolk in connection to the death of 52-year-old Janice Lugo, the abduction of a Petersburg pastor and the disappearance of his wife, Minnie Woodard on January 18. Police found a woman’s body behind a house on River Road in South Chesterfield the next day.

“We came because we wanted some answers,” said Jeff Abugel, who lives less than two blocks from the Woodards’ home where a crime scene unfolded last week. “There doesn’t seem to be any follow-up as to what happened to Mrs. Woodard, specifically who committed what crime and when. There seems to be an air of mystery around the whole thing,” Abugel said.

Police were quick to dismiss the possibility of a second suspect in the case, telling 8News they believe Jones acted alone. He is charged with abduction, robbery, carjacking, grand larceny and eluding police. Other charges are likely, but police said they are still investigating in an effort to gather evidence with as much accuracy as possible.

At Monday night’s meeting police said they wanted to improve relationships with those in the community and become more involved in Petersburg neighborhoods. Officials said it was the first of what they hope will become quarterly meetings to discuss crime-fighting strategies and community concerns.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.