Stafford County Police need help finding missing man with medical condition

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police need help finding a missing man in Stafford County.

Samuel Lee Pate was last seen January 13 riding a black scooter in the area of Anvil Road in Stafford, Virginia.

Pate is 6’1″ with hazel eyes and blonde hair.

If you have any information about this missing man, please contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 658-4400.

