Sailor accused in murder-for-hire plot sentenced to 11 years

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who pleaded guilty in a murder-for-hire plot against his own wife is facing more than a decade in prison.

8News sister station WAVY reports that Petty Officer Chadwick Ghesquiere was sentenced Monday to 11 years. Prosecutors had sought a maximum sentence of 14 years for Ghesquiere.

Authorities say Ghesquiere had hired an undercover federal agent to murder his estranged wife.

His wife told the judge, "I'm scared to death" and talked about the case's impact on their young son @WAVY_News — Erin Kelly (@Erin_WAVY) January 23, 2017

He provided $1,000 in cash, 80 Adderall pills, and a firearm — and had also promised to pay this person $50,000 of his $100,000 life insurance policy for the murder.

Defense attorney: "He lost his moral compass" @WAVY_News — Erin Kelly (@Erin_WAVY) January 23, 2017

