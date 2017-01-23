Sailor accused in murder-for-hire plot sentenced to 11 years

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who pleaded guilty in a murder-for-hire plot against his own wife is facing more than a decade in prison.
8News sister station WAVY reports that Petty Officer Chadwick Ghesquiere was sentenced Monday to 11 years. Prosecutors had sought a maximum sentence of 14 years for Ghesquiere.
Authorities say Ghesquiere had hired an undercover federal agent to murder his estranged wife.
He provided $1,000 in cash, 80 Adderall pills, and a firearm — and had also promised to pay this person $50,000 of his $100,000 life insurance policy for the murder.
