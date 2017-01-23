Richmond’s 2016 finance report coming in April, nearly 5 months late

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Balancing the city’s books was an essential plank in Mayor Levar Stoney’s campaign platform and a major talking point during his first month in office.

“I commit today that the city’s annual financial report will be completed on time in November,” the mayor said to applause during his January 14 inauguration speech.

The city is waiting for the 2016 Comprehensive Annual Finance Report, which was due last November.

A CAFR is a set of U.S. government financial statements comprising the financial report of a city that complies with the accounting requirements set forth by the Governmental Accounting Standards Board. The state-mandated report provides a snapshot of the city’s expenditures and revenues.

Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Lenora Reid told Richmond City Council on Monday that the city’s finance department, in collaboration with auditing firm Clifton Larson Allen, will complete an audit of the department by March 31 and that the 2016 CAFR would follow shortly, no later than April 15.

“The timeline is keeping with city council and the mayor’s direction and vision to ensure the city is back on track to get its financial statements completed on time,” Reid said.

The 2015 annual financial report was filed 11 months late last year, just weeks before the 2016 report was due. The department expects the 2017 CAFR to be completed on time by November 30th. City leaders said turnover in the finance department and software problems delayed the 2015 and 2014 reports.

