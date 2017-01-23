Richmond woman arrested for distribution of heroin in Chesterfield County Jail

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office Detectives charged an inmate for the distribution of heroin in the Chesterfield County Jail.

The incident occurred Thursday, January 19. Maia Burnett, who was in jail on unrelated charges, was found to be in possession of heroin and had distributed it to other inmates.

Burnett was charged with Possession of Chemical by Prisoner, which is a felony punishable with a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of up to $2,500. She was also charged with two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance, which is a felony punishable with a maximum of 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000.

She is currently being held without bond in the Riverside Regional Jail and is due to appear in court on February 16 at 8:30 a.m. in Chesterfield General District Court.

