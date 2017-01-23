Richmond neighborhood fed up with 3-year-old pothole problem

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Residents in Richmond are fed up with a 3-year-old pothole problem in their neighborhood.

Jennifer Santos says the potholes in the alleyway behind homes on Westover Hills Boulevard have been there ever since she moved into the area three years ago.

“People try to put gravel down and smear it, but that only goes so far,” she explained. Santos added that she’s already spent hundreds in car repairs because of the potholes.

“We’ve recently had so much work done,” she explained. “The shocks and everything because of all the bumps that you have to hit. And then trying to avoid the holes in the alleyways because you don’t want to hit no one else’s car or the trash cans.”

Over a month ago, one neighbor posted three complaints to the “See-Click-Fix” website to get them filled.

Sharon North with the Richmond Department of Public Works said the department completed two of the requests as of Saturday, January 21 and works on potholes year round.

Still, Santos says the alleys need love too.

“Hopefully, instead of working on the side streets like Jahnke Road and every other place, try to come fix the back alleys,” Santos said.

North says Richmond DPW just finished up Pothole-Palooza, fixing nearly 1,000 potholes last Wednesday, and urges residents to be patient while they work to fix them all.

