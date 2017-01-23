Redskins fill coordinator positions from within, hire more coaches; Cousins makes Pro Bowl

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) – The Washington Redskins have promoted Matt Cavanaugh to offensive coordinator and Greg Manusky to defensive coordinator.

Cavanaugh was the team’s quarterbacks coach and Manusky its outside linebackers coach last season. The Redskins announced the promotions Monday.

Cavanaugh replaces Sean McVay, who was hired as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams. Manusky replaces Joe Barry, who was fired after ranking 28th defensively in consecutive seasons.

Washington also has hired former San Francisco assistant Kevin O’Connell to be its new quarterbacks coach and former 49ers coach Jim Tomsula as its new defensive line coach.

Cavanaugh was previously offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears from 1997-98 and Baltimore Ravens from 1999-2004.

Manusky was defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts, San Diego Chargers and 49ers. Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan worked with Manusky in San Francisco.

ADDITIONAL NEWS:

Kirk Cousins was named to the Pro Bowl Monday. Cousins was originally named an alternate, and he replaces Aaron Rodgers, who decided not to play in the game. Five Redskins are Pro Bowlers, now, as Cousins joins Trent Williams, Ryan Kerrigan, Jordan Reed, and Brandon Scherff. The game will be played Sunday in Orlando.