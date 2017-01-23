Police: Missing Hopewell woman last seen in December

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 64-year-old woman.

Family members of Brenda McQueen reported her missing on January 19. They said she was last seen on December 12 at a bus stop near the hhgreg on Southpark Boulevard in Colonial Heights.

Police say McQueen is known to frequent Colonial Heights, Hopewell and Petersburg and either utilizes public transportation or walks to reach her destination.

“At this time the Hopewell Police Department does not suspect foul play but are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Ms. McQueen and bringing her home to safety,” the Hopewell Police Department said in a release.

McQueen is described as a 5-foot-3, 125-pound black female with brown eyes and black hair.

Any person(s) with information on the whereabouts of Ms. Brenda McQueen may contact Detective Keith Krueger of the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2284 or the Hopewell/Prince George

Crimesolvers in Hopewell at (804) 541-2222. You can also provide a tip anonymously via the web at tipsoft.com.

