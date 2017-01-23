Petersburg citizens petition to remove current and former mayor from city council

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg citizens have filed official petitions demanding the current and former mayor be removed from City Council.

The Facebook group dubbed as Clean Sweep Petersburg is trying to live up to their name. The group — founded to advocate on behalf of thousands of its citizen members — is taking on their biggest challenge yet.

“We made a very concerted effort on November 8th, Election Day, to collect signatures at several of the polling places and the concentration was on Ward 3, which is Sam Parham who is now the mayor, and Ward 5, who is Howard Myers who was the mayor,” said Barb Rudolph, who helped organize the petitions.

The signatures are from members who say the current and former mayor, who both sit on city council, must go.

“The bottom line is when Robert Bobb Group leaves, and we have the same members of council who have been so inattentive and so uninterested in learning about what the city does and understanding the city’s finances and operations, that the good work that’s been done by Robert Bobb could rapidly be undone,” Rudolph said.

Rudolph says the required number of signatures needed former Myers was 86; they received 196. For current Mayor Sam Parham, the minimum number was 160; they received 276.

Signatures aside, the attempt is still a long shot. The final decision is left up to a circuit court judge who must find that not only were the officials negligent but that it also had an adverse effect on them carrying out their duties and harmed the city.

The final decision is left up to a circuit court judge, who must find that not only were the officials negligent, but that it also had an adverse affect on them carrying our their duties and harmed the city.

“We’re told it’s a long shot, we were told we needed to have an attorney and we didnt do any of that we just did the paperwork and turned it in and we’ll see what happens,” said Rudolph

8News did reach out to Mayor Parham and former Mayor Myers for comment, but neither returned our calls. No word yet on when the judge could take this matter up.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.